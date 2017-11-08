Text of a statement issued by the family of Oscar Arfmann

EDMONTON — The following is a statement released by the sister-in-law of Oscar Arfmann, charged with first-degree murder in the death of Const. John Davidson of the Abbotsford Police Department, on behalf of the Arfmann family:

"At this time the Arfmann family would like to extend their deepest condolences to Const. John Davidson’s family and the Abbotsford Police Department. Oscar Arfmann lost his wife in April of 2013 and after losing his wife he was really never the same. He had been admitted into St. Paul Hospital in July of 2015 for a mental evaluation and was released three days later. He has struggled with mental health issues, family members had tried to seek help for him but he refused to go to the doctor."