'There is a gap in the market': Edmonton gets its own art exclusive bookshop

After nearly a decade, Edmonton will once again have a bookstore that is dedicated exclusively to rare, hard-to-find books and magazines on art.

dc3 Art Projects, a gallery in downtown Edmonton, is bringing national and international art publications to Edmonton at their new bookstore opening on Friday.

“There is no where in Edmonton right now to get most of these books,” said Michelle Schultz, gallery director. “So the point of this is to bring in these publications and give people points of access to the larger contemporary world.”

Gallery founder, David Candler, said the bookshop will offer a niche product that many people who have come to the gallery have expressed an interest in.

“Those of us that are art junkies, would like to buy five or six magazines from around the world but that hasn’t been possible for years now,” he said. “There is a gap in the market.”

He said he hopes to fill the gap for these small print, hard-to-find periodicals (magazines, zines, small print artist books) and books.

He said Edmonton used to have niche magazine shops like Hub Cigar on Whyte Avenue and Front Page News on Jasper Avenue but they closed down.

Although those stores closed because it became harder to compete with everything being available online on websites like Amazon, Schultz said she does not believe print is dead.

"I would argue that strongly against that as I’m still an avid reader and collector of books," she said. “A lot of the books and the magazines we are bringing in are not accessible via Amazon."

There's also something special about being able to physically browse through a book before purchasing it.

“With Amazon you get a sense of a preview but unless you get a sense of physically holding a book in your hands and you’re able to flip through and figure if this is something that is of interest to you, it’s very difficult to do that online.”

She also said the bookshop was not expected to be a commercial venture, instead it’s to provide a resource for people.

“Being able to bring in authors who can do readings of their books, who can do launches of their books, and bringing in that community around it, that’s really what the purpose of the bookshop is,” Schultz said.

The bookshop will open along with the launch and book signing of Queer Threads, a look at intersectional fibre arts and crafts through 30 international artists.