PBR inaugural global cup starts alongside CFR

The Professional Bull Riders inaugural global cup kicks off this weekend alongside Canadian Finals Rodeo.

This is the first time the global cup is being held in Edmonton at Rogers Place and although both events seem similar, PBR has distinct differences that make it unique in its own way.

“We are kind of the rock and roll sport,” said Dave Cordovano, senior vice president of marketing at PBR. “There is a lot of excitement and activity at the PBR event,"

While traditional rodeo, that takes place at CFR, has a number of events like steer wrestling, barrel racing and roping, PBR, as the name suggests, is strictly bullriding.

Where CFR mostly caters to Canadian athletes, PBR brings top riders from around the world.

“There is music and rock music intertwined with the bull riding event that happens so it’s more of a two and a half hour entertainment experience,” Cordovano said.

PBR started 24 years ago in Colorado.

“(It was) started by 20 bull riders that broke away from traditional rodeo to create a sport and a sports league so that a bull rider could actually make it a career,” Cordovano said.

Since then PBR has become the “biggest western lifestyle sport in the world” with events happening in Canada, Brazil and Australia.

Cordovano said they decided to bring the inaugural cup to Edmonton because they wanted to bring in a world class event in partnership with OEG.