Police charge woman in connection to Tuesday death in west Edmonton

Edmonton police have laid charges in relation to the stabbing death of a 59-year-old man in west Edmonton.

Police attended a call connected to a disturbance near 87 Avenue and 178 Street at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, police found an injured male. EMS treated and transported the male to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A female was arrested on scene and is currently in custody. The two are known to each other.

An autopsy completed on Thursday determined the cause of death to stem from a single stab wound.

Laurie Cunninghuman, 60, is facing charges of second-degree murder and possession of a dangerous weapon.