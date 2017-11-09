Police charge woman in connection to Tuesday death in west Edmonton
Police have charged an Edmonton woman with second-degree murder and possession of a dangerous weapon
Edmonton police have laid charges in relation to the stabbing death of a 59-year-old man in west Edmonton.
Police attended a call connected to a disturbance near 87 Avenue and 178 Street at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Upon arrival, police found an injured male. EMS treated and transported the male to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A female was arrested on scene and is currently in custody. The two are known to each other.
An autopsy completed on Thursday determined the cause of death to stem from a single stab wound.
Laurie Cunninghuman, 60, is facing charges of second-degree murder and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Police are not releasing the name of the victim.
