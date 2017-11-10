Person found dead after fire breaks out in Edmonton seniors' building

EDMONTON — Firefighters responding to a blaze at an Edmonton seniors' home have found a body inside.

Maya Filipovic with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says crews were called to St. Andrew's Ukrainian Selo centre just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

She says the fire was contained to one suite and it's not yet known if the death was related to the fire.

Residents were kept warm on buses and later allowed back into the building.