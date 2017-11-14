Man facing attempted murder charges in Edmonton attack to undergo psychiatric tests

EDMONTON — A man facing several counts of attempted murder after a police officer was hit with a car and stabbed by an assailant is to face two psychiatric assessments.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif was charged after a speeding car rammed through a barrier at a Canadian Football League game in Edmonton on Sept. 30 and sent an officer flying five metres through the air.

The driver got out, pulled out a large knife and began stabbing Const. Mike Chernyk.

Four pedestrians were hit and injured hours later when the driver of a cube van with police cars in pursuit sped down Jasper Avenue, one of Edmonton's main streets.

A judge has agreed with Sharif's lawyer that initial evidence suggests Sharif's mental health needs to be assessed.

Sharif is next to appear in court on Dec. 13.