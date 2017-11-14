Man facing attempted murder charges in Edmonton attack to undergo psychiatric tests
A judge has agreed with Abdulahi Hasan Sharif's lawyer that initial evidence suggests Sharif's mental health needs to be assessed.
EDMONTON — A man facing several counts of attempted murder after a police officer was hit with a car and stabbed by an assailant is to face two psychiatric assessments.
Abdulahi Hasan Sharif was charged after a speeding car rammed through a barrier at a Canadian Football League game in Edmonton on Sept. 30 and sent an officer flying five metres through the air.
The driver got out, pulled out a large knife and began stabbing Const. Mike Chernyk.
Four pedestrians were hit and injured hours later when the driver of a cube van with police cars in pursuit sped down Jasper Avenue, one of Edmonton's main streets.
Sharif is next to appear in court on Dec. 13.
An Islamic State flag was found in the car used in the attack, but no terrorism charges have been laid against Sharif.
