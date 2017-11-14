Driver beware: Parking fines in Edmonton are going up

Edmonton's new city council voted to increase parking fines during their first official meeting on Tuesday.

Fines for parking in ‘no parking’ and ‘permit-required’ zones will increase to $100 from the current $75.

Leaving your car near fire hydrants and seasonal snowbanks will result in a fine of $75 and $100 respectively, an increase from $50.

“We wanted to make sure that fine matched the severity of the offence,” Ryan Pleckaitis, acting manager for community standards and neighbourhoods, told Metro last week when the plan was first proposed.

City administration compared Edmonton’s fees to other major municipalities, like Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Halifax, and found drivers in the city were getting fined less in comparison.

According to city administration, parking illegally in seasonal routes and restricted residential neighbourhoods also had a significant impact on city operations and local communities.

After the city redirected parking complaints from Edmonton Police Service to 311, Pleckaitis said it had become easier for people to file complaints about cars parked in restricted areas.

The city usually gets about 25,000 parking complaints per year, which doubled after the switch.