Police seek help locating Edmonton woman missing since October

Edmonton Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 22-year-old woman who was last seen in the city in October.

Amber Valarie Barlow was last seen in Griesbach, near 107 Street and 152 Avenue on Tuesday, Oct 10.

According to a police release, her disappearance is "out of character," and there are concerns for her well-being. She does not have any known ties outside of the city.

Barlow is described as a Caucasian woman with short hair, and her current hair colour is unknown. She is 5'8'' tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds and has a heart tattoo on her upper right arm.