'A labour of love': Local Métis entrepreneurs welcome chance to mix culture and business

When local Métis artist Jeannette Sommers held a recent drum-making class it filled up swiftly—with students from all backgrounds.

“It’s obvious that people in the wider community are interested in learning more about Indigenous culture—our stories, traditions, art, food and culture,” she said.

“That’s great for artists like us, who want our youth to see that it’s worth the effort to maintain our language and traditions. There’s a pride in creating art that tells our stories,” says Sommers, speaking during Edmonton's Métis Week.

Back in 2013, the City of Edmonton and the Métis Nation of Alberta pledged to work together to boost social and economic opportunities for Indigenous people in Edmonton, and signed a Memorandum of Shared Recognition and Cooperation.

Four years later, Sommers and her business partner Darlene say it’s paying off.

The pair run D & B Aboriginal Works, a website-based business, out of their homes. They sell hand-crafted beaded jewellery, leather pouches and purses and storytelling cards to a growing online following.

“This is largely a labour of love. We see our business as a platform for awareness—to keep our culture and traditions alive,” says Logan, whose unique story cards feature traditional elements of sage, cedar, sweet grass and a dream catcher, created from handpicked willow and sinew.

Mixing business with culture also makes sense for Carrie Armstrong, founder of Mother Earth Essentials.

She runs her small business out of the Metis Veteran’s Building on 111 Avenue, and says she bases her work on traditional Indigenous teachings and a philosophy steeped in respect and honour for the environment and the native plants she uses in her organic teas, bath, body and beauty lines.

“People genuinely want to learn about Indigenous culture, so that’s front and centre for me. That passion and inspiration is what gets me up in the morning,” she says.

Armstrong says she comes from a long line of Cree medicine women in the Hinton area, and sees her business as an extension of that tradition.