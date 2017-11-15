Alberta passes controversial bill to protect LGBTQ youth's privacy

Alberta LGBTQ students say Bill 24 will do more than protect youth: It’s one more step in a much-needed conversation about diversity and tolerance in the province.

On Wednesday, the NDP gave third and final reading to Bill 24, which makes it illegal to tell parents when a child joins a gay-straight alliance.

“It’s about protecting some of the most vulnerable kids in our province,’’ Education Minister David Eggen told the house prior to the vote on third and final reading of Bill 24. “This bill would ensure that no student would be outed."

It closes loopholes Premier Rachel Notley’s government said some schools were using to delay or deny students who tried to set up the peer support clubs. The bill also makes it clear that school officials cannot tell parents if their children are in a gay-straight alliance except in special circumstances, such as when a student is under direct threat of harm.

Noah Nicholls, a gay Grade 10 student at Sir Winston Churchill High School in Calgary, said joining a gay-straight alliance in middle school helped him transition through the challenges of being gay while he was still closeted.

“It was nice to be able to express that person who I always wanted to be but never thought I could be. It made me grow as a person and accept myself more,” he said.

He rejects rhetoric about how gay-straight alliances teach an alternative form of sex education, as suggested by United Conservative Party Mike Ellis.

“It’s not like that all,” Nicholls said. “You go in there and you sit and you talk about what your favourite Britney Spears song is. They’re just normal conversations with people who maybe get you more than others.”

He noted that a lot of non-LGBTQ youth attend the alliances, which provides them the opportunity to learn more about their LGBTQ peers and dispel myths about them.

He says Bill 24 will not only help protect youth from being outed, but will help contribute to a greater sense of tolerance throughout all of Alberta.

“I think this bill will further protect kid’s privacy, but it also just can be used to start a conversation,” Nicholls said. “It started rallies across the province … and that to me is what needs to happen, about every issue. We have to have these difficult conversations, put everything on the table and do what’s best for everybody.”