'Finally acknowledging our history': Edmonton to permanently fly Métis Nation flag

Just a day after Edmonton City Council’s first full meeting, Ward 4 Coun. Aaron Paquette wasn’t expecting to be asked to raise the Métis Nation flag inside City Hall for the first time.

But with Mayor Don Iveson recovering from an injury, it made sense for Edmonton’s first Métis councillor to fly the flag for Métis Week in Edmonton.

“Sometimes we’re just thrust into these positions and I’m actually very proud … to be someone who people can look to and say ‘If he can do it, so can I,’” Paquette said.

In his remarks, Paquette noted that Alberta has the highest population of self-identifying Métis people, with nearly 40,000 residing in Edmonton.

This was the first time the flag was hoisted up a pole inside the building (it’s usually flown outdoors on the southwest corner of the plaza), and the flag will also become a permanent fixture outside once construction wraps up.

“This is really meaningful for the City of Edmonton,” Paquette said. “We’re finally acknowledging our history in a good way.”

Paquette was joined by Métis Nation of Alberta President Audrey Poitras, who officially declared Nov. 13-18 as Métis Week in Edmonton.

“This is a special time of year for Métis people in Alberta and throughout the country, as we celebrate Metis week and pay special recognition to our hero, Louis Riel,” she said.

On Thursday (Louis Riel Day), Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, will be in Edmonton to sign a framework agreement with the Métis Nation of Alberta. The agreement is the next step in finalizing a memorandum of understanding between the two nations.

“We’re finally getting the recognition,” Poitras said. “And certainly through my 20 years as president I have always believed that if we got recognition from the provincial and the federal government that we so rightly deserve as one of the Indigenous peoples, everything else would fall into place.”

Statistics Canada’s 2016 report on Aboriginal Peoples showed the Métis population had the largest increase of any Indigenous group, rising 51.2 per cent from 2006 to 2016.

Paquette believes a big part of that is because more people are embracing their Indigenous ancestry.