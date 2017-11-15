Hockey great Ken Dryden looking for a game change in treatment of head injuries

No one disputes the place Hall of Famer Ken Dryden holds in hockey history, as the goalie for the storied Montreal Canadiens of the early ‘70s and the iconic Canada-Russia matchup of 1972.

But with his new book, Game Change, Dryden makes a case for fundamental changes to professional hockey, a proposal that—not surprisingly—is receiving some pushback.

Woven around the life of NHL defenseman Steve Montador—who was diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) after his untimely death in 2015—Dryden writes a prescriptive for what he says is the greatest risk to hockey: head injuries.

“The game has changed dramatically since I played. It’s faster; players are bigger. Change can happen quickly if Gary Bettman (NHL Commissioner) makes the decision to disallow hits to the head and completing checks/interference,” said Dryden, speaking while on a book tour stop in Edmonton.

“We’ve clamped down on slashing, which is more inconsequential, so why not just change the rule around head hits? It’d be an automatic penalty—just go to the box. I’m optimistic for change because it’s doable.”

But Martin Mrazik, an associate professor in the department of educational psychology at the University of of Alberta, disagrees with Dryden’s conclusion that there’s a definitive cause and effect relationship between head trauma and CTE.

Working on concussions with the CFL, NHL and NFL, Mrazik says evidence doesn’t support Dryden’s claim.

“We’ve made significant changes to sport—measures to manage concussions—and we’re doing better than ever on this. Now we educate players and coaches on signs of concussion. The time taken away from the sport is longer after a concussion now too,” Mrazik said.

“There used to be the idea of playing through the pain and getting back to the game as quickly as possible, but we don’t do that anymore.”