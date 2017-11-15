Police pushing traffic enforcement in light of eight pedestrian deaths this year

Edmonton police are buckling down on traffic enforcement this week.

Police are doing targeted enforcement of Traffic Safety Act as part their focus on pedestrian safety this week, according to a police release.

“To date, there have been eight pedestrian fatalities this year,” said Sgt. Kerry Bates with EPS Traffic Section in the release.

“We want to make sure everyone knows the rules of the road so pedestrians and motorists can stay safe.”

Edmontonian drivers failing to yield to pedestrians, or passing a vehicle already stopped for pedestrians in a crosswalk could be fined $776.

Pedestrians caught jaywalking will face a $250 fine.

Those who fail to yield to right of way for a motor vehicle or standing on a roadway while waiting for the signal to change will net a $78 fine.