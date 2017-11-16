5 things you need to know about cannabis legalization

Retail sales

Same as alcohol, storefront pot shops will be privately owned and operated, and will be licensed by the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission. The province says pot will only be sold to people 18 and over, and they have ways to verify a person’s age both at the point of sale and the point of delivery. But the stores will not be allowed to sell alcohol, pharmaceutical drugs, tobacco or food products, and will have to be located a minimum distance from schools. Unlike alcohol, there will also be a government-run website where Albertans can order cannabis to their home.

Possession

Albertans over 18 will be allowed to carry around up to 30 grams of dried cannabis in public, and there will be no limit on how much they can keep at home. They can also have up to four plants at home. In their initial framework, the province said there would be a one-metre height limit for plants. But if the federal government removes that limit from their legislation, the province will follow suit. There will be zero tolerance for youth possession – youths found with less than five grams will face provincial tickets or fines, similar to a charge of underage drinking. Possesion over five grams will lead to a federal criminal charge.

Public consumption

Public consumption of marijuana, whether smoked or vaped, will be restricted in the same way as tobacco. For example, no smoking up in entranceways. There will be an additional restriction for areas where kids hang out, such as playgrounds, sports fields and skate parks. Consumption in vehicles, either by the driver or passenger, is illegal. Cannabis must be kept out of reach of the driver, similar to alcohol.

What we don’t know

The province hasn't determines how taxation and revenue will work, if public consumption in marijuana cafes will be allowed, how exactly delivery will work or what the price of cannabis and cannabis concentrates will be. The province says they want it to be as competitive as possible with current street prices. They are also waiting on federal legislation to see if and how the province will sell edible forms of cannabis.

What do the police think?