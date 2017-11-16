Alberta premier expected to call byelection in Calgary Lougheed for Dec. 14

EDMONTON — United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney is getting his chance to gain a seat in the Alberta legislature.

Sources tell The Canadian Press that Premier Rachel Notley is expected to call a byelection today in the constituency of Calgary Lougheed for Dec. 14.

The riding has been vacant since Nov. 1 when United Conservative member of the legislature Dave Rodney resigned to give Kenney a chance to win a seat.

Earlier this week, Kenney was acclaimed as his party's candidate in the constituency.

Kenney is a former federal Conservative cabinet minister who successfully merged Alberta's Wildrose and Progressive Conservatives this year.

He won a vote last month to become leader of the new party.