Broadway-bound musical Hadestown a boon for Citadel box office and reputation

If the buzz on Twitter, strong advance ticket sales and standing-ovation previews are any indication, Hadestown at The Citadel is already a hit.

While the 30-plus song-filled folk opera (based on the Greek tragedy of Eurydice and Orpheus, with elements of New Orleans jazz and a Steampunk vibe) is huge in scale production-wise—40 moving lights instead of the typical four—it’s the heightened status The Citadel stands to gain by successfully staging the Canadian premiere of a Broadway-bound show.

“Hopefully this opens doors to other partnerships,” says Citadel artistic director Daryl Cloran, who coaxed the producers of Hadestown to agree to re-work the show here before it heads to the U.S.

“Edmonton is getting a fantastic show, and our team here gets the chance to work with incredible designers and Tony-nominated director Rachel Chavkin. “This is a way for us to start more conversations; to show that ‘this is what we can do in Edmonton.'"

“Edmonton seemed like a crazy idea,” adds Hadestown producer Dale Franzen, “but it’s the right size of a house and stage. We’ve been able to deepen the show here—to add a cleaner narrative and innovative choreography and music. It’s been happy and ego-free, being in Canada and collaborating with The Citadel, and I think Edmonton audiences are excited to be part of the show’s journey.”

"Beyond excited" is how The Citadel’s executive director Penny Ritco describes the Hadestown experience. “It’s pride too—an opportunity to show off our local and Canadian talent (actors, musicians, craftspeople) and to assist in the development of a brilliant piece of new work so that it can continue on its arc,” she says.