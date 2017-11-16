Police looking for more victims after Edmonton man sexually assaults six year old

Edmonton Police are looking for other victims they believe may be out there, after charging a 49-year-old man in October in connection with the sexual assault of a child.

Harvey William Leroux, 49, allegedly sexually assaulted the girl at his Edmonton home on two separate occasions over the summer before it was reported to police, according to a media release.

Leroux was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference on Oct 24, after what the police say was an extensive investigation.

Investigators believe Leroux may have also had similar contact with other children.

They allege he befriends mothers with young children, in an attempt to eventually gain their trust and access to the children.

EPS has released a photo of Leroux, and said he is cross eyed and normally wears glasses.