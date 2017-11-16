Private stores and online sales: New legislation plants seeds for pot plan

Alberta officially rolled out its pot plan Thursday, proposing that cannabis be sold at privately owned and operated storefronts once legalization occurs next summer.

There will also be the option to purchase cannabis through a government-operated website. Sales will be restricted to people 18 and over.

Not a whole lot has changed from the draft framework the province released on Oct. 4 for public feedback.

While the province previously said users would be allowed to grow up to four cannabis plants with a one-metre tall height limit for personal use, they said the federal government is reconsidering the one-metre height limit. If the feds change their minds, the province will too.

Public possession will still be limited to 30 grams, in order to discourage trafficking. There will be no limit for possession in a private household.

Public consumption of marijuana will be restricted the same way tobacco is restricted, such as at entranceways and public squares. Furthermore, additional restrictions unique to cannabis will be in place for locations adjacent to children, including hospital grounds, school properties and near playgrounds, skate parks and outdoor fields.

Similar to alcohol, consumption in vehicles is illegal for both the driver and passengers.

The government is still working to determine how taxation and revenue will work, if pot cafes will be allowed, how delivery from the online website will work and what the price of cannabis will be.