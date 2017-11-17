Liberal Leader David Khan to run in Dec. 14 Calgary byelection

EDMONTON — Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan says he will seek a seat in the legislature by running in a Dec. 14 byelection in Calgary Lougheed.

Khan, who practises law in Calgary, was chosen to be the party's leader in June.

Former leader David Swann is the only Liberal with a seat in the legislature.

Khan says the Liberals are an alternative to what he calls the poor-economic policies of the governing NDP and the failed social policies of the United Conservatives.

The byelection became necessary when United Conservative MLA Dave Rodney gave up the seat to give party leader Jason Kenney a chance to get into the legislature.

Kenney has already been acclaimed as the United Conservative candidate.

Premier Rachel Notley's NDP will acclaim Calgary doctor Phillip van der Merwe on the weekend.