Premier Notley announces 'badly needed' new school for southwest Edmonton

Premier Rachel Notley announced building a “badly needed new (high) school” in Heritage Valley on Friday at the Roberta MacAdams School in Southwest Edmonton.

“With our student population continuing to grow, which of course is a good thing,” Notley said. “Every year, for the next decade, we expect 14,000 more students to enter our schools.”

The new high school will be built west of James Mowatt trail and north of 35 Avenue southwest.

It will accommodate 1,800 students.

“Heritage valley is one the fastest growing areas in the city and a high school will be needed so that other high schools don’t get rammed as we continue to grow,” Notley said.

Board chair for Edmonton Public Schools, Michelle Draper said new high schools are badly needed inthe southeast and southwest of Edmonton.

“More and more families are moving to these developing areas to these parts of our city.” she said. “The announcement today will ensure high school spaces added before high school enrollment exceeds available space in our district.”

Notley said recently they had focused on building elementary and middle schools but as these students are getting older, they will need more high schools.

When design work is complete, construction is expected to begin late 2019, or early 2020.