Seniors' home fire caused by 'smoker's materials': Edmonton Fire investigation

After an investigation, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has determined that last week's fire at a seniors' home was sparked by "improperly discarded smoker's materials."
Fire crews were called to a fire in the area of 80 Street and 101 Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, November 9. They were able to contain the fire to the room where it started and had it under control by 10:42 p.m.
One person was pronounced dead on scene, but at this time it is unknown whether the fatality was fire-related, according to a release.
Officials hope to confirm that next week.
The fire also caused $80,000 in damages.
That's in addition to the more than $56 million in damages Edmonton Fire estimates has been caused since 2011 by people failing to dispose of smoking materials properly.
There have been 43 fires related to smoking materials this year alone.
They're reminding Edmontonians to be more careful, and always stub out butts in deep, non-combustible ashtrays, and ensure butts are wet before putting them in garbage cans.
