'The scale of it is remarkable': Alberta Party seeks huge spike at annual meeting

The Alberta Party says it’s the best choice to fill the “missing middle” in Alberta politics, after their annual general meeting saw a huge spike in attendance over the weekend.

The party’s annual meeting saw about 400 people attend on Saturday, compared to only about 60 last year.

“The scale of it is remarkable,” former leader Greg Clark told Metro, who recently stepped down to help take the party to the "next level”.

“It’s such an exciting turning point for our party … And I think the reason it happened is Albertans are looking for something that isn’t far right or isn’t far left,” he said.

He added that many former Progressive Conservative members have joined the party after they merged with the Wildrose Party.

NDP MLA Karen McPherson crossed the floor to join the Alberta Party in late October because she said political bickering in the province was preventing her from doing her job.

“The polarization really is not an environment to do my best job for my constituents as an MLA. What I find now is I have the freedom to bring their concerns forward,” she said.

In addition to the party’s values aligning with her own, McPherson said having worked with Clark in the past reaffirmed her commitment to join the party.

Clark said there’s a reason they’re not merging with the Alberta Liberal Party.

“We’re not saddled with the baggage of history … The Alberta Party presents a fresh start.”