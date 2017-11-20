Fire at Windermere house last week was 'deliberately set': Fire officials

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services say the fire that damaged a house under construction in Windermere last week was deliberately set and police are now investigating.

Crews were called to a fire on Windermere Drive in the early hours of Wednesday, Nov 15, and were able to get it under control within 30 minutes.

They contained the fire to the one house, but neighbouring residences sustained heat damage.

After an investigation, Edmonton Fire sent out a press release Monday saying they have determined the fire was deliberate.