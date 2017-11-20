'I'm sorry': City administration apologizes for high rate of harassment among employees

City administration has apologized for letting the bullying of city staff become a "systemic issue," after a survey of employees found about one-fifth had experienced harassment at work.

“To the staff who have come forward in obvious pain -- I’m sorry," City Manager Linda Cochrane said at an audit committee meeting Monday.

The 2016 employment engagement survey also revealed that only a third of those who faced issues like intimidation, discrimination and verbal abuse did not report it.

“What we have been doing since these results came to light hasn’t been enough. We have to do more,” Cochrane said.

She said the city has already begun work on creating a safer work environment, and will continue to do so until they make things right for everyone.

In a report, City Auditor David Wiun made two recommendations to the city, including hiring an external party to handle harassment complaints, and to do exit interviews more consistently.

Cochrane said the city had started work on both.

Linda Crockett, the president of the Alberta Bullying Research, Resources and Recovery Centre, said every organization deals with harassment to some degree.

“What is unusual [here] is that we are not dealing with it right,” she said.

She said in workers in professional environments tend to face more subtle bullying.

“Name-calling, gossip, ostracism, some of your work might disappear, your relationships are sabotaged, your credibility is sabotaged, your reputation as well,” she said.

“You do need an expertise in this issue, because there are many layers to it and when you have people that are not trained in it, it creates more harm.”

Mayor Don Iveson said he was pleased to see that Cochrane took responsibility in prioritizing the safety of the employees.

“She appears to me that she takes these findings very, very seriously,” he said. “And has already started on the recommendations. She didn't wait till today to make a move on this.”

Cochrane also mentioned that some city employees felt intimidated when going before city council, saying they felt councillors “tough questioning” sometimes went too far.

Iveson said he had seen some “bullying and harassment and intimidation” from elected officials.

“As leader of city council, I will be working hard to moderate that debate, not to limit tough questions at all, but to ensure that we are tough on issues and not tough on people,” he said.