Man found dead Sunday was MacEwan University student, school says

The victim of a suspicious death in Edmonton Sunday attended MacEwan University, according to officials at the school.

“We are extremely distressed by the news of the loss of one of our students,” MacEwan President Deborah Saucier said in a press release Monday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family and friends who are dealing with this tragic event. We have been in contact with the family and we will do everything we can to assist them during this difficult time.”

MacEwan is not releasing the student’s name, as police are investigating.

Police said they found a man’s body outdoors near 65 Avenue and 99 Street around 5 p.m. Sunday evening and homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation.

They are asking for information from anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area at that time.