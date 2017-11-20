Students perform, behave better after food program rolled out: Province

A school nutrition pilot program improved attendance and curbed “negative” behavior, according to a report released Monday by the Alberta government.

The Alberta School Nutrition 2016-17 Pilot summary report states 12 out of 14 school authorities indicated student attendance improved in schools where the program was implemented.

Ten of the 14 also noted a decrease in “negative student behavior incidents throughout the day.”

“The program is having a positive impact on students’ grades, health and overall wellbeing, and increasing their understanding of healthy eating and nutrition,” Nancy Petersen, managing director of strategic district supports with Edmonton Public Schools, said in a press release.

Petersen said Norwood and Inglewood elementary schools have benefitted from the program in Edmonton.

The school nutrition program was introduced as a pilot in the 2016-17 school year, when it was rolled out across 33 Alberta schools with $3.5 million in funding.

The program served 2,560 breakfasts, 2,912 lunches and 2,623 snacks on a daily basis throughout the school year.

The province has expanded the program to include every school board in the province for the 2017-18 school year, with an additional $10 million from this year’s budget.