'There needs to be much more done': Advocate stresses supports needed for LGBTQ2S+ youth

The province’s Child and Youth Advocate says LGBTQ2S+ youth continue to face higher levels of homelessness, addictions and suicide, but is hopeful that positive change is on the horizon.

On Monday, Advocate Del Graff released a special report focused on LGBTQ2S+ youth in the child welfare and youth justice systems.

Graff mentioned the protection of gay-straight alliances in schools and policies in young offender institutions that allow transgender people to have a say in where they’re placed as examples of positive steps the province is making in protecting LGBTQ2S+ youth.

“There’s some recognition that we’re in a time of potential change that wasn’t there a number of years ago,” Graff said.

But LGBTQ2S+ youth still experience higher levels of homelessness, suicide, mental illness, addictions and violence.

“Certainly we’ve heard that there are positive developments,” Graff said. “But the fact is there still needs to be much more done for sexual and gender diverse young people who want to feel accepted, who want to feel a sense of belonging, who want to have access to the services they need and in fact deserve.”

The five recommendations are as follows:

-Government employees in the child welfare and youth justice systems must have training and education specific to LGBTQ2S+ people.

-The province’s various ministries must work with community groups, organizations, trained foster parents and whoever possible to create specific living options for LGBTQ2S+ people.

-The ministries should review and revise their policies and practices in relation to identity, safety, appropriate places to live, and services and supports for LGBTQ2S+ youth.

-The Ministry of Children’s Services should establish a decision-making policy for employees serving as guardians, specific to consent for medical intervention and support services for young transgender people.

-Young people in the care of the government must receive appropriate and inclusive sexual health education.

The information in the report was gathered through one-on-one interviews, focus groups and online surveys with more than 280 young people and stakeholders such as teachers, caregivers and health professionals.

“I think the one thing that made it more hopeful was that every young person that we were privileged enough to speak with, made it very clear they were doing so because they wanted to make things better for other young people,” said Arlene Eaton-Erickson, chair of the special report external advisory panel.

“We heard time and time again that young people didn’t want anyone else to go through what they had to go through. So there was a lot of hope.”