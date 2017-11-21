The Needle apologizes for alleged groping incident, say they're reviewing human resources policy

The Needle Vinyl Tavern has apologized after a former employee accused an owner of groping her without her consent in March 2016.

On Monday, Brittany Rudyck claimed that, back in March, one of the owners of the nightclub and bar came in “blackout drunk” during a function and groped her. She quit her job on Friday after owners allegedly refused to address concerns over a recent hire of a man Rudyck said has a history of harassing women.

The Needle responded with a Facebook statement on Monday that said they had “zero tolerance” for sexual harassment or any behaviour that impacts the positive environment of their establishment.

On Tuesday, the Needle added an apology on Facebook specifically for the incident in which Rudyck says she was groped.

“We do not stand for or tolerate any kind of sexual harassment and will do everything in our power to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” the establishment posted.

The Needle says they’ve removed the person accused of the behaviour from any active role at the club and are reviewing the incident and their internal human resource policies.

Furthermore, they say they have engaged the services of the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton and the YWCA to review their human resource policies. They say they are “committed to taking appropriate measures to respond” after reviewing the alleged incident.