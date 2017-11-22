Indian restaurant moving into old Sobeys location downtown

A restaurant will soon occupy a space left vacant for years in the middle of Edmonton’s downtown.

Tiffin India’s Fresh Kitchen will move into part of the building at 10404 Jasper Ave. that was a Sobeys grocery store until its closure in summer 2014.

“This has always been a pretty hot street for restaurants, especially local restaurants. Just the amount of foot traffic, and the lack of some sort of ethnic dining down there, was really attractive to me,” said Joti Dhanju, founder and owner of Tiffin.

The restaurant, described as offering “Indian fast-casual dining,” currently has a southside location in Ellerslie.

Dhanju said the new spot will cater to the fast-moving office-worker crowd at lunch, and also to people visiting the farmer’s market on the weekend.

She added that other restaurants on 104 Street, like Baijiu and Bundock, have solidified the area as a hotspot for new eateries.

“Most Indian restaurants are kind of off the beaten path and not so central. And I’ve always been kind of perplexed of why more Indian restaurants aren’t more easily accessible,” she said.

The 19,000-square foot space previously occupied by Sobeys has been split up to accommodate several tenants in the future.

Community advocates have been pushing for someone to step in and fill the space since its closure, with 104 Street Committee President Ed Fong telling Metro in 2015 that the vacancy on the busy street corner had caused some "negative activity" on the street, with "people hanging out and up to no good."