New Alberta dental fee guide aimed at drilling cost of several procedures

EDMONTON — A new dental fee guide has been announced in Alberta that the government says will help patients get greater value from the money they pay their dentists.

The guide — the first in more than two decades — suggests an 8.5 per cent reduction in prices for 60 common dental procedures.

Alberta Health says in a release that it will empower Albertans to talk to their dentists about what they're being charged.

The guide was developed by the Health Ministry and the Alberta Dental Association and College, and is to go into effect Jan. 1.

Dentists will not be obligated to follow the guideline, but the government says it will continue to work with the college to bring dental fees closer in line with other provinces.