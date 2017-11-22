New dental fee guide suggests drop in prices for dental procedures in Alberta

A new dental fee guide from the Alberta Dental Association and College is suggesting a drop of 8.5 per cent in prices for a slew of common dental procedures.

The guide, which sets out suggested fees for dentists, was developed with the help of the province, and recommends a price drop for more than 60 dental procedures.

“I’ve heard from seniors and parents worried about creeping costs and the affordability of dental care. We’ve partnered with the Alberta Dental Association and College to make sure dental health is affordable and transparent in this province,” Minister of Health Sarah Hoffman said in the release.

A 2016 review found Albertans pay more than other provinces for certain dental procedures.

The last time Alberta had a dental fee guide was more than two decades ago.

“The Alberta Dental Association and College is committed to ensuring Albertans have uninterrupted access to high-quality dental care at fair prices,” Hoffman said. “We believe this latest fee guide is one more step in that commitment.”

While dentists are not obligated to follow the guide, the release states that other provinces have seen the vast majority of dentists align with their provincial dental fee guides.

Dr. Mintoo Basahti, president of the Alberta Dental Association and College said in the release that the new fee guide, which goes into effect on New Year’s Day, will allow Albertans to have a conversation with their dentists about the costs of dental services.