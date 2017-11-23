News / Edmonton

82-year-old Edmonton man dies after mobility scooter hit by concrete mixer truck

EDMONTON — A man has died after the mobility scooter he was riding was hit by a concrete mixer truck north of downtown Edmonton.

Edmonton police says it happened Wednesday just before 1 p.m.

Police say an 82-year-old man on a scooter was crossing 97 Street at 114 Avenue when he was struck by a concrete mixer.

The man was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police say charges are pending against the male driver of the truck.

