82-year-old Edmonton man dies after mobility scooter hit by concrete mixer truck
A
A
Share via Email
EDMONTON — A man has died after the mobility scooter he was riding was hit by a concrete mixer truck north of downtown Edmonton.
Edmonton police says it happened Wednesday just before 1 p.m.
Police say an 82-year-old man on a scooter was crossing 97 Street at 114 Avenue when he was struck by a concrete mixer.
The man was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.
Police say charges are pending against the male driver of the truck.
Most Popular
-
Crash course: Halifax drivers are the worst according to vehicle collision study
-
Why the government decided against an NHL game on Parliament Hill for Canada 150
-
Trump's attack on another Black sports figure no coincidence: Dale
-
Paramedics take patient to beach for final time before trip to palliative care