Game over: FC Edmonton soccer club shutting down operations 'immediately'

FC Edmonton is suspending operations immediately, owners of the club announced on Friday.

Brothers Tom and Dave Fath said the club will be leaving the North American Soccer League (NASL), and added their business model didn't make sense.

"Our franchise has proven to be unsustainable in the Edmonton market," Tom said in a release.

He said their decision was also influenced by the “continuous uncertainty” forced upon the NASL by the United States Soccer Federation (USSF).

He was referring to a legal battle between the two organizations currently playing out between the two organizations south of the border.

"We sincerely hope the road to long-term stability can be found for the NASL as the NASL pursues the lawsuit against the USSF in the US courts."

The Fath brothers joined the NASL at the league’s founding meeting in November of 2009, and FC Edmonton started exhibition play in 2010.

The club played its first official league match on April 9, 2011 against the Fort Lauderdale Strikers, earning a 2-1 victory. Since that time the club has played over 200 league games and made it to the postseason twice in seven seasons.

“Regardless of our decision today, we must express our sincere thanks to the players, coaches, loyal fans, sponsors and our very hard-working administration team for their commitment and dedication to professional soccer in Edmonton,” the duo added in the release.