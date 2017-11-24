Five Things to Do in Edmonton this Weekend

Subarctic Improv and Experimental Arts No. 21

The unpredictable Mile Zero series returns to Spazio Performativo, 10816 95 St., Friday at 8 p.m. Four established artists will perform together – some of whom have never met before – across different media platforms. Featured artists are Pan Project (dance/music), Richard Lee (dance), Kendra Cowley (music) and aAron Munson (visual).

Tickets are $15 or best offer at the door.

Pawâkan Macbeth: A Cree Tragedy

A new adaptation of Macbeth combines Cree culture with the Shakespearean classic, set in 1870s Plains Cree territory “in a time of great uncertainty, time of warfare, time of hunger.” All 12 performers are Indigenous.

The play runs all weekend at ATB Financial Arts Barn, 10330 84 Ave., and tickets are $25 or $14 for students.

All is Bright Festival

Businesses along 124 Street and High Street are hosting their annual jam-packed light-up festival Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Take in fire and light dancers, beer gardens, carolling, axe throwing, Segway rides, ice sculptures, live music, food trucks, sleigh rides, a puppet show and more. The main festival site is located on 124 Street between Jasper Avenue and 102 Avenue, but activities will extend to 108 Avenue.

Kid Koala live

The world-renowned scratch DJ, music producer and award-winning graphic novelist has helped score films like Shaun of the Dead and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, composed songs for Sesame Street and Adult Swim, and toured with the likes of Radiohead, Arcade Fire and the Beastie Boys.

On Saturday, he will perform at Rec Room South Edmonton, 1725 99 St. Tickets are $20 in advance and doors open at 9:30 p.m.

Baturyn Winter Bazaar