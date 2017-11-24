'I have been very moved': Police officer injured in Edmonton attack posts public thank you

The police officer who was hit by a car and then stabbed by the suspect in the Edmonton U-Haul attack two months ago has posted a public thank you for the "outpouring" of support he received from people around the country.

Const. Mike Chernyk was doing security outside Commonwealth Stadium on Sept 30 when the driver of a vehicle sped through a barrier and struck him, throwing him into the air.

The driver then came at Chernyk with a knife, who was able to fight off the suspect in a dramatic tussel captured on video.

In a statement posted to the Edmonton police website Friday, Chernyk said life is starting to return to normal.

"I have been very moved by your encouragement, and it is important to me to personally thank Edmontonians, Albertans and Canadians for their kind words, well wishes and cards. It is this continued support that has fuelled me to heal and return to work," he said in the statement.

He said he especially wanted to thank the school kids, citizens and fellow officers who have reached out.

He also mentioned the Edmonton Oilers and the Edmonton Eskimos, both of whom recognized his bravery at games.

Chernyk added that he remains commited to policing.

"This incident will not deter me from my police career. If anything, it has made me and my police family stronger, and seems to have united Canadians from coast to coast," he said.

"We get into policing because we want to help people and do the right thing for the right reasons, so if what happened to me inspires people and brings them together, then I really can’t ask for more than that."

"While I don’t wish to remain in the spotlight, I wanted to acknowledge your kindness, and to assure my community I will continue to be 'dedicated to protect and proud to serve' as a member of the Edmonton Police Service."