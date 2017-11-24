Three Edmonton high school teachers flipping over winning second-best signature burger in the world

A trio of high school food teachers has recently returned to Edmonton with some unusual bragging rights: they created the best signature burger in Canada at a recent global showdown of professional chefs.

Andrew Hess, Garnet Madsen and Christopher Bunter recently travelled to Orange Beach, Alabama for the World Food Championships from Nov. 8 to 12. It’s one of the world’s largest food competitions, where chefs face off in competitions like baking, burgers, sandwiches, barbecue, steak and seafood.

The three, who teach at M.E. LaZerte School, Harry Ainlay and Jasper Place Schools, respectively, participated in the burger category, competing against 33 other teams from more than 10 countries.

The first round, they had to create two burgers, a signature burger where they had to come up with their own recipe and a blended burger using two different kinds of proteins.

For their signature burger they created the curry burger, which they describe as a bit out of the box.

“We did a vegetarian burger,” said Madsen. “Everybody else pretty much went straight for meat, cheese, bacon and everything and like that.”

They used a vegetarian patty, arugula, onions, celery, apples and tomato chutney with a bacon hummus to “appease the meat eaters.” It scored 97.1 out of a 100, which was the second highest score in the burger competition, landing them the title of second-best signature burger in the world.

For the blended burger, the team mixed chorizo bacon, fried onion, cheddar burger with Kansas city style barbecue sauce. They scored a 90 on that burger placing them 7th in the overall competition.

They stumbled on the second round, which required them to add an egg. They breaded and deep fried an over-easy egg so it was “crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside,” and added it to the curry burger.

They scored an 85 and dropped down to 10th place in the world.

“Later at night, we looked at the score and we were quite shocked,” he said.

“We were a little bit bummed out but we still can say that we got the 10th best burger in the world,” said Bunter. “We just like to know that we put the best foot forward and when we made that burger in the final round, we thought we did a perfect job.”

The three teachers often host friendly competitions among each other’s classes.

It was Bunter’s idea to apply for the Canadian Food Championships held over the summer in Edmonton, and he invited Hess and Madsen to tag along.

There they qualified for the world championships, which happened Nov. 8 to 12.

Madsen said the competition was challenging as going in they had no idea what to expect.

“Being the only Canadians out there in the top 10 and being out of our element, going into a kitchen that we are unfamiliar with, that’s a big challenge,” he said.

“We are not in the industry anymore,” he added. “I’m still very much teaching students, so we are not like professional chefs in industry, working away, putting out 200 burgers a day,” he said.

Bunter said he was proud of their performance, as they had never competed on the world level before.

“There were teams there, that had made it farther in previous years and they didn’t even make it that far as we did so we were very proud of that.”