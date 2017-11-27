An outdoor sauna? Food truck ferrris wheel? Edmonton Project selects top 10 finalists

Architect Matthew Roper loves to frequent Edmonton’s River Valley trails with his family, and he's not alone--in the summer months, anyway.

But he noticed that the trails were barely used in the cold winter months, so he hatched a plan to design warm winter river pavilions that he hopes will draw Edmontonians to the outdoors in the cold winter months.

“These pavilions could act as hubs or even spots for warming huts or places for people to gather,” he said.

Now his winter pavilion plan is one of 10 finalists chosen by The Edmonton Project, a design initiative backed by partners like ATB Financial and Zag Creative. One project will be chosen out of the ten and these founding partners will help fund one lucky finalist to make their idea a reality.

“It’s exciting to be a finalist,” Roper said. “This is an idea that has been percolating for a little while now. (Our firm) did some conceptual design studies for pedestrian bridges within the river valley which brought me a lot of information and exposure to just how vast of an amenity the river valley is.”

Some other creative ideas in the top ten list include a river valley sauna, as well as a food truck Ferris wheel.

Local blacksmith/metal artist Slavo Cech also made the top ten with his #OneEdmonton idea.

Cech said he wants to positively utilize social media by projecting images shared by citizens through the hashtag #OneEdmonton onto local buildings, such as the new Stanley A. Milner library upon its completed renovations.

“There’s some beautiful images posted (in the #yeg Instagram tag) and I just thought, ‘how can we bring that into a display on a grand scale?’” he said.

“I want to see a whole variety. I want to see things like a kindergarten kid coming home with a drawing they’re so proud of that parents post on the fridge. I want that image projected. I want artists to post work that they’re working on, photographers, everyday people. I want it to just be everything.”

Cech also notes that his idea may be the most inexpensive plan yet, only needing projectors and buildings as canvases. He hopes to display these in big open spaces such as Churchill Square.

Finalists were chosen by the Idea Den, a panel made up of local city builders who are actively involved in the community, according to Alyson Hodson, President of Zag Creative, one of The Edmonton Project’s partners.

“There were selection criteria that they were given along with the submissions to go through and fill out, and all the spreadsheets were taken and we were able to put them all together and find a final top ten out of that,” she said.

Hodson said some of her favourite ideas in the top ten list include the River Valley sauna, which could create a unique social hub and put Edmonton on the map.

Roper and Cech will join the other eight finalists and pitch their ideas live at an Idea Den event on Mar. 6, 2018, where the final idea will be chosen. The public will be encouraged to attend.

Hodson hopes that these ideas will work to bring the city together through new innovative attractions that boost amenities that Edmonton already has.

“(This project) was a way for Edmontonians to come together and share their ideas and make something happen that people can get excited about, people can be proud of, to be shared with friends and family or share with people who are coming here from other places,” she said.

“I think it was just a way to add something new to the city that would be interesting and different that would bring people together.”

The Edmonton Project Top 10 Ideas:

1. #OneEdmonton - Submitted by Slavo Cech

Projecting community-sourced images of life in Edmonton onto buildings.

2. Advent Festival - Submitted by Georgina Atkin

Create small spaces that are rented out to vendors to display crafts and Christmas items for sale, creating Advent or Christmas villages throughout the city.

3. Container City - Submitted by Gene Dub

Container City is an exciting proposal for a multi-purpose public space in downtown Edmonton, based on the addition of up to 100 shipping containers on under-utilized land.

4. Gondola Over the North Saskatchewan - Submitted by Gary and Amber Poliquin

A gondola connecting downtown with Old Strathcona.

5. River Valley Saunas - Submitted by Emma Sanborn and Alex Hindle (Discussion partners: Kari Bazian, Ranon Soans and Vanessa Zembel)

Edmonton's first outdoor sauna will bring Edmontonians together to enjoy the winter beauty of our city.

6. The Edmonton Treehouse - Submitted by Jyoti Lamba

Create a treehouse experience that appeals to all ages in all seasons with space for children to play, adults to enjoy a glass of wine, food, and live music.

7. The Food Truck Ferris Wheel - Submitted by Matt Schuurman and Megan Dart

A Ferris wheel restaurant that embraces Edmonton's foodie and food truck culture, while at the same time celebrating our gorgeous river valley.

8. The Inner City - Submitted by Carla Wilson & Elyse Chatterton

Create a container park within the existing structure of the Rossdale Power Plant with space for retail, food service, office space, commercial prep kitchens, garden, play areas, entertainment, etc.

9. Winter River Pavilions - Submitted by Matthew Roper

Portable 'pavilions' to supplement the existing natural landmarks, creating activated winter hubs.