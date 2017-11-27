New U of A Commuter Study Hostel provides space to crash after late night study binges

As students buckle up for finals season, the University of Alberta has a new initiative to (hopefully) keep stress levels low and concentration high.

The new commuter study hostel in Schäffer Hall, connected to the Lister Centre, now provides students with affordable temporary accommodations for those late-night study binges.

Meghan Reiser, a residence life supervisor at the Lister Centre, says the program had a soft launch last September, and it has slowly gained popularity on campus.

“We wanted to make sure that we were providing resources (and) a safe place to study, or a safe place to sleep for students that are studying late on campus at an affordable price,” she said.

“That’s the main point of it: making sure we are giving another option for students that are commuting to campus.”

U of A students can book up to three consecutive nights, up to nine nights per month, either online or through same day walk-ins. There are up to 14 rooms up for grabs, each with a single bed and a work desk—all within walking distance to the main campus. Rates start at $35 per night.

Reiser told Metro that the U of A modeled their hostels after Toronto’s Ryerson University popular commuter hostels.

“We know that they’ve gotten really positive response to their program,” she said. “We think it seems to be really filling a need for students, so we thought it would be a great idea to implement here as well, and so far, we are seeing a very positive response to it.”

Reiser says that the program will be especially useful for students trying to avoid commuting through Edmonton’s infamously cold winter nights and icy roads. She also noticed that students already take advantage of some of the campus’ other late night programs at the libraries and student unions.

“It’s a new program so we’re excited to see the uptake,” she said. “We’re hoping students will be able to make use of it and that they enjoy it and so we’re excited to see where it goes.”