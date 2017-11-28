News / Edmonton

Alberta's economy poised for rebound despite $10.3B deficit: Ceci

While Finance Minister Joe Ceci says Alberta is committed to belt-tightening, there have been positive signs for the economy— like 70,000 full-time jobs that have been added in the last year and a half.

Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci, Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson and ATB Financial President and CEO (far right) meet with Four Directions Financial on September 25, 2017.

EDMONTON — Alberta remains on track to rack up a $10.3-billion deficit this year, but Finance Minister Joe Ceci says there are signs pointing to a continued rebound in the economy.

The second-quarter fiscal update predicts the economy will grow by four per cent in 2017 — up from the 2.6 per cent forecast in last spring's budget.

Ceci says more than 70,000 full-time jobs have been added in the last 1 1/2 years, most of them in the private sector.

He also says the government is still committed to belt-tightening and has found $300 million towards its goal of saving $400 million this year through in-house savings.

But the government continues to borrow for operating and building, and this year's debt is forecast to rise above $42 billion.

Ceci and Premier Rachel Notley have promised to get the budget balanced by 2023, but so far haven't offered any details on how that would be achieved.

