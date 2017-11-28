Edmonton police recover over $250K in street drugs in downtown bust
That includes almost five kilograms of meth
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Three people are facing charges after a downtown drug bust by Edmonton police turned up, among other things, almost five kilograms of meth.
After getting information about a "suspicious residence" back in July, officers executed a search warrant on the residence near 100 Street and Jasper Avenue on Nov. 9.
According to a release, they soon arrested a female suspect nearby, who was in possession of several controlled substances.
Police then tried to stop a vehicle driven by two other suspects, but they fled and ended up hitting another vehicle. Officers found more drugs in their vehicle.
In total, officers seized a number of illicit substances with a street value of about $266,000.
That includes 4.7 kg of meth, 209 grams of crack cocaine, 171 grams of cocaine hydrochloride, 11 grams of heroin and 53 grams of fentanyl powder.
They also found a handgun.
Jasmine Fenn, 35, and Shawn Currie, 34, are facing multiple charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.
Aaron Bundschuh, 32, is charged with obstructing a peace officer.
Addition charges are pending.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
If Meghan Markle’s race doesn’t matter, why are people being asked to comment on it?: Paradkar
-
Lawyer raises sex-fantasy theory at man's trial in death of N.S. police officer
-
-
What about her acting career? The dogs? Big questions for Markle follow wedding announcement