Edmonton police recover over $250K in street drugs in downtown bust

Three people are facing charges after a downtown drug bust by Edmonton police turned up, among other things, almost five kilograms of meth.

After getting information about a "suspicious residence" back in July, officers executed a search warrant on the residence near 100 Street and Jasper Avenue on Nov. 9.

According to a release, they soon arrested a female suspect nearby, who was in possession of several controlled substances.

Police then tried to stop a vehicle driven by two other suspects, but they fled and ended up hitting another vehicle. Officers found more drugs in their vehicle.

In total, officers seized a number of illicit substances with a street value of about $266,000.

That includes 4.7 kg of meth, 209 grams of crack cocaine, 171 grams of cocaine hydrochloride, 11 grams of heroin and 53 grams of fentanyl powder.

They also found a handgun.

Jasmine Fenn, 35, and Shawn Currie, 34, are facing multiple charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

Aaron Bundschuh, 32, is charged with obstructing a peace officer.