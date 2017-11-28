News / Edmonton

Order up: Edmonton Oilers player to deliver food for local app on Wednesday

The special promotion marks a partnership between the Oilers and SkipTheDishes

Edmonton Oilers left wing Drake Caggiula (91) skates with the puck in front of Dallas Stars right wing Alexander Radulov (47) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.

LM Otero / AP

Edmonton Oilers left wing Drake Caggiula (91) skates with the puck in front of Dallas Stars right wing Alexander Radulov (47) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.

Feeling hungry and don't want to cook? You could score food brought right to your door Wednesday by a member of the Edmonton Oilers.

Oilers winger Drake Caggiula, 23, is offering personal food delivery service Wednesday as part of a partnership with SkipTheDishes.

According to a release, the food delivery app is parning with the Oilers for the upcoming hockey season.

In order to win, pre-orders must be placed on the app before 1 p.m. on Tuesday in order to qualify for the next day. Customers must use code CAGGIULA on the checkout screen.

Caggiula will pick fans at random, and winners will not only get a chance to meet him but also win complimentary tickets to the next game.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Edmonton Views