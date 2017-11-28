Order up: Edmonton Oilers player to deliver food for local app on Wednesday

Feeling hungry and don't want to cook? You could score food brought right to your door Wednesday by a member of the Edmonton Oilers.

Oilers winger Drake Caggiula, 23, is offering personal food delivery service Wednesday as part of a partnership with SkipTheDishes.

According to a release, the food delivery app is parning with the Oilers for the upcoming hockey season.

In order to win, pre-orders must be placed on the app before 1 p.m. on Tuesday in order to qualify for the next day. Customers must use code CAGGIULA on the checkout screen.