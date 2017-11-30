Alberta government freezes tuition for another year

A student association is cautiously applauding the Alberta government’s decision to freeze tuition for the 2018-19 school year.

Advanced Education Minister Marlin Schmidt announced the extension of the post-secondary tuition freeze Thursday morning.

"Students are pleased to see that the government is committed to addressing financial barriers to a post-secondary education," Reed Larsen, VP External of the University of Alberta Students’ Union and Chair of the Council of Alberta University Students (CAUS), said in a press release.

CAUS is still concerned that the freeze does not address other areas of affordability and accessibility, however, the release states.

The group has called on the government to legislate tuition, regulate international tuition and close all tuition loopholes to ensure costs stay predictable, affordable and accessible.

“We remain wholly committed to advocating on behalf of students the need for a long term, predictable solution to tuition and fees,” said Conner Peta, VP External of the University of Lethbridge Students’ Union and Vice-Chair of CAUS.