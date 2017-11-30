From 'lets go Oilers' to letting go: Fans blue over team's disappointing performance

With only ten wins under their belt after a quarter of a season, fans of the Edmonton Oilers are feeling the pain of dashed hopes, following last year's euphoric playoff run.

Fans had sky high expectations coming out of last year, especially with Connor McDavid at the helm.

But despite winning three out of the last four games, fans still don’t seem too enthusiastic about their team.

Patrick Hawley is one of them.

“You wait all summer and you get excited to watch really good hockey, so I think for me the biggest thing is being disappointed at not having exciting games to watch,” he said.

“They look a little bit slower, a little bit kind of, unorganized. I thought we were getting away from that.”

He said the 3-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes, doesn’t really count as the Coyotes are already at the bottom of the league, but he was slightly hopeful after their 6 - 2 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 28. They won again on Sunday, with a score of 4 to 2, against the Boston Bruins.

Bryan Sonnichsen goes to hockey games with his wife, Shelly Sonnichsen, and the one time he took his son, it didn’t go very well, he said.

“We took our five-year-old boy to the 2 p.m Detroit (home) game and he couldn’t even cheer once as the Oilers lost 4-0 so disappointed? Yes,” he said.

“I'm not getting excited over a couple wins, this team is still not living up to expectations,” said James Chalifoux, a fan from British Columbia. “

“I will obviously continue to support and love this team, but they still need to greatly improve and get on five-plus game winning streaks and playing good consistent hockey night in night out.”

Rob Ward has been an Oilers since their brief name change to Alberta Oilers in 1972. He said he is still on the fence on how he feels about the team.

“If they play the way they played against Boston, the way they played against Detroit, they played a hard steady, no-nonsense game, without trying to be fancy, then maybe,” he said of their chances to continue the winning streak.

“We don’t wanna see fancy, we wanna see wins.”

“I feel as though the team is having some confidence issues, after last year their confidence was too high and I believe they figured they could do and get away with the same things and get the same results,” said Mark McKiernan, who said he has lived through the tough years of being an Oilers fan.

“I was born in 1993, so I missed our great years,” he said.

Although like every fan, he still believes in his team.

“I always hold out hope that the Oilers will turn it around. This year is different, they're struggling, but I don't think the ship is sinking,” he said.

On Thursday evening the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which has 16 wins this season.