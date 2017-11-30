'This is What it Feels Like': Immersive catcalling exhibit hitting Edmonton universities this weekend

A new art exhibit opening in Edmonton Friday wants to turn street harassment around, by asking: what would men do if they knew what it felt like to be catcalled?

The project, called This is What it Feels Like, aims to put men in the shoes of women—by placing them in a dimly-lit enclosure as catcalls bombard them from all sides.

“It's is an interactive art exhibit that aims to shift attitudes and raise awareness about street harassment by providing participants an experience of being on the receiving end of catcalling,” said Justin Otteson, a volunteer for Men Edmonton, a non-profit organization that aims to help with gender issues and empower men against violence.

Participants stand inside the booth wearing headphones while pre-recorded messages, ranging from "Hey, beautiful" and "Smile more," to much more profane content, play loudly.

The exhibit was created by California-based artist Terra Lopez. After drawing in over 30,000 participants down in Sacramento, the exhibit made its way up to the Calgary Stampede this past summer.

Otteson and Men Edmonton have been working to bring the project up to the capital city for the past five months—and now it’s here.

“The City of Edmonton thought it was a really good fit for their gender-based violence prevention initiative,” he said. “They thought this was a good activity to take out to different events throughout the city. And that’s where we’re at now, we’re just starting to roll it out to those organizations.”

The city’s gender-based violence and sexual assault prevention initiative aims to end gender-based violence and sexual violence in Edmonton, according to Otteson.

He says that the project is just a small piece to addressing the broad issue of harassment. He hopes the project will cause participants, especially men, to reflect and extend a conversation about the issue.

“A big part of the project is looking at reflection and getting people to reflect on how it made them feel,” said Otteson.

“We’re hoping to get some good conversation with people that might not have an understanding of how impactful street harassment can be. The event is open to everyone, but we’re particularly encouraging men to participate to learn what kind of experience feels like from that perspective."

The exhibit will be set up at the University of Alberta’s Student Union Building Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. It will also be set up at MacEwan University’s Griffins’ Landing on Monday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

“I think a lot of men understand that street harassment is a problem, but they don’t really realize the impact it has on people’s lives,” said Otteson.