Demolition of Northlands coliseum could cost $15 - $20 million, city says

City council is set to discuss the future of the historic building on Tuesday

City administration estimates demolishing the Northlands coliseum could cost the city between $15 and $25 million.

That's more that the Northlands' estimate of $8 - $10 million, made as part of their Vision 2020.

"We haven’t done the analysis on the building to the extent that we would want to do, before we give an accurate cost to council on the demolition cost," City Manager Linda Cochrane told reporters on Friday.

“It’s to be stressed that this demolition information is really preliminary and more importantly the information is being provided to council for further information and further discussion,” she said.

The new cost will be presented to council in a detailed report on the future of Northlands on Tuesday.

