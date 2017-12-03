Gift box company passionate about sustaining local business

YEG Box founder Daphne Simkin knows firsthand the importance of supporting local business — after all, she grew up in a small town, helping her Greek family run their restaurant during the recession in the 1980s.

“If our community didn’t continue during those times of recession to come out and support my family, we wouldn’t have survived,” she said.

“It really made an impact. To this day my dad buys jerseys for the sports teams, he will host banquets at Christmas time, he gives back continuously, because he is a local businessman.”

Simkin and her business partner Lana Dukart both share a love of local products, so they started up gift box service YEG Box as a social experiment this time last year.

The gift boxes contain locally and lovingly made goods, from lemonade to soap.

Simkin told Metro that the boxes have been a huge hit so far. It has become more of a passion project then one for profit.

“The idea is not to come back to us, it’s to connect directly to (the local businesses),” she said. “People are like ‘well how is that a sustainable business?’ It was never meant to be one. It’s meant to promote awareness of local people, and local vendors, and that’s still what we’re doing.”

They are accompanied by a postcard that gives the biographies and contact information of each local product found in the box. They can be purchased online from as cheap as $55, and can go to $80 and up.

“To me the best part about going on holiday has always been exploring local shops and feeling out the vibe of the city,” said Simkin. “Edmonton has a really unique vibe if you are interested in the local scene. We had no idea that as many people would care and think it’s as awesome as we do.”

Simkin says her favourite part about the project has been getting to know the stories behind each product.

“I fell in love with Upson’s lemonade,” she said. “The guy who makes it, Will, it’s his great grandfather’s recipe and he was not sure what he loved in life. He was a chef. What gave him great joy was the lemonade because it was the memories he had of making it with his grandfather. That’s really hard not to fall in love with, and when you hear that you really want that dream to succeed."

YEG Box currently has a kiosk set up in Southgate mall, where Simkin said they have been thrilled to hire younger people to gain experience. With its increasing popularity, Simkin and Dukart have high hopes for their boxes, and they plan to keep the same momentum.

“We fall in love with the people in the box,” she said. “We get to know them. We go to their studios, we go to their kitchens, you meet their families … the thing is that most people who are making these products are not making them to get rich, they’re making it out of passion. Any time anyone is so passionate about something it really lights the fire in someone. You really want that passion to grow, you want it to succeed.