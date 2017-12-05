Former Alberta premier Dave Hancock appointed as judge
Hancock was one of three new judges named Tuesday
Former Alberta Premier Dave Hancock is now a judge.
Hancock, who briefly served as interim premier in 2014, was one of three new judges appointed to the Provincial Court of Alberta Tuesday.
He was specifically appointed to Edmonton family and youth court.
Hancock became a member of the Alberta Bar in 1980 before going into politics and holding various cabinet positions as a Progressive Conservative MLA.
Marian De Souza and Robert Shaigec were also appointed Tuesday.
Acting Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Marlin Schmidt said in a press release that all three have made “positive and lasting contributions to Alberta’s justice system and their communities.”