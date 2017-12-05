Man slain less than two hours after his release from Edmonton Remand

A man was slain less than two hours after being released from the Edmonton Remand Centre Saturday, according to RCMP.

Police said in a press release that 25-year-old Ahmed Farah was released from remand at 12:50 a.m. Saturday, and a St. Albert RCMP officer on routine patrol found his dead body at 2:40 a.m.

Farah's body was found on the side of Range Road 251, about 250 metres north of Poundmaker Road, in rural Sturgeon County, which is about two kilometres away from the remand centre.

The Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton conducted an autopsy Tuesday and determined the death was a homicide.

The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) from Edmonton is continuing to investigate, with assistance from the Morinville and St. Albert RCMP detachments.

Investigators are asking for information from anyone who saw vehicles in the vicinity or may have observed the victim walking in the area.

Anyone with information can contact Morinville RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Farah is described as: