Man who died in Anthony Henday collision may have suffered 'medical episode': Police
The fatal one-vehicle collision happened Monday morning
A
A
Edmonton police believe the victim of a single-vehicle fatal collision on the Anthony Henday Monday morning may have suffered a medical episode before the incident happened.
Officers responded to a collision in the Henday's eastbound lanes near Gateway Boulevard at about 8 a.m.
According to a release, the driver of a 2015 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer was seen veering off the road before hitting a light post, then continuing down a berm and through a barbed-wire fence.
The vehicle came to a stop approximately 200 metres from the Henday.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services and EMS responded and performed "life-saving efforts" before taking the male adult to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators believe he suffered a medical episode prior to the collision.
This is Edmonton's 30th traffic fatality of the year.
