Man who died in Anthony Henday collision may have suffered 'medical episode': Police

Edmonton police believe the victim of a single-vehicle fatal collision on the Anthony Henday Monday morning may have suffered a medical episode before the incident happened.

Officers responded to a collision in the Henday's eastbound lanes near Gateway Boulevard at about 8 a.m.

According to a release, the driver of a 2015 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer was seen veering off the road before hitting a light post, then continuing down a berm and through a barbed-wire fence.

The vehicle came to a stop approximately 200 metres from the Henday.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services and EMS responded and performed "life-saving efforts" before taking the male adult to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe he suffered a medical episode prior to the collision.