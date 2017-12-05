'Out of patience': City gives signalling company deadline to fix Metro Line problems

Finally fed up, Edmonton's city council laid down the law Tuesday, giving Thales Rail Signalling Solutions until next April to fix the Metro Line.

The LRT line has been plagued with problems since it opened in 2015.

“A deadline is in order at this point because I am out of patience,” Mayor Don Iveson said.

“If they can't get it done by April 30, there will be serious consequences to that.”

Although he would not comment on what the consequences would be, he told reporters they would be "legal in nature."

Background

The Metro Line's signalling system isn't the same as the one on the older Capital Line. Known as a communication-based train control (CBTC) system, it was supposed to be installed in the Metro Line by December 2013.

But Thales has missed deadline after deadline, and now, two years after the line opened to riders, the signalling system still isn't working.

Edmonton's LRT system was planned so a Capital Line train would arrive every five minutes, and a Metro Line every 10 minutes. But since the two signalling systems aren't integrated, that hasn't been possible.

Instead, the Metro Line has been running on what council refers to as ‘plan B’ since fall 2015, and every third Capital Line train is delayed so that a Metro Line train can pass through, and neither runs as frequently as planned.

Safety-related events

The lack of a signalling system has also resulted in safety issues.

A report sent to council last week revealed that there have been 50 safety-related incidents since the Metro Line opened in 2015, when trains ended up on the same track, or safety arms didn't drop as planned.

Six of those events could have put passengers at “increased risk," according to the report.

Three incidents happened during testing, and three during regular operating hours. Most recently, two trains ended up on the same track outside of NAIT station back in November.

At Tuesday's meeting, city council was clear they'd had enough.

“I think what council did today is a pretty clear line in the sand for Thales to provide the planning and functionality (of the signalling system) so we can start to take the steps to implement,” said Deputy City Manager Adam Laughlin.

Council has also demanded administration prepare a "plan C" for the Metro Line, which would look at other signalling options in case Thales fails to meet the deadline.

“We either hire someone else or leverage the expertise that we have in the city to create something,” Laughlin said.